Allegiant Travel (ALGT) and Republic Airways (RJETQ) Critical Survey

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) and Republic Airways (OTCMKTS:RJETQ) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Allegiant Travel has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic Airways has a beta of 3.56, indicating that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.2% of Allegiant Travel shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Allegiant Travel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiant Travel and Republic Airways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiant Travel 10.52% 32.19% 8.51% Republic Airways -127.81% -1,049.84% -43.36%

Dividends

Allegiant Travel pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Republic Airways does not pay a dividend. Allegiant Travel pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Allegiant Travel and Republic Airways, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiant Travel 1 9 2 0 2.08 Republic Airways 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus price target of $145.20, suggesting a potential downside of 3.07%. Given Allegiant Travel’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allegiant Travel is more favorable than Republic Airways.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allegiant Travel and Republic Airways’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiant Travel $1.36 billion 1.77 $219.59 million $9.31 16.09 Republic Airways N/A N/A N/A ($13.48) 0.00

Allegiant Travel has higher revenue and earnings than Republic Airways. Republic Airways is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiant Travel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allegiant Travel beats Republic Airways on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company is a leisure travel company. The Company is focused on providing travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. It also provides air transportation under fixed fee flying arrangements. The Company’s products and services include scheduled service air transportation, air-related ancillary products and services, third-party ancillary products and services and fixed fee contract air transportation. Its scheduled service air transportation includes scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency non-stop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2017, its operating fleet consisted of 47 MD-80 aircraft, 34 Airbus A320 series aircraft, and four Boeing 757-200 aircraft, and it was selling travel on 377 routes to 119 cities. The Company’s air-related ancillary products and services include providing unbundled air-related services and products in conjunction with air transportation.

About Republic Airways

Republic Airways Holdings Inc. is a holding company. The Company offers scheduled passenger services through its operating air carrier subsidiaries, Shuttle America Corporation (Shuttle) and Republic Airline Inc. (Republic). The Company’s subsidiaries offer scheduled passenger service on approximately 1,090 flights daily to approximately 120 cities in over 40 states and Canada under scheduled passenger service through its fixed-fee code-share agreements with United Continental Holdings, Inc. (United), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (Delta), and American Airlines Group, Inc. (American). The Company provides its partners with fixed-fee regional airline services, operating as United Express, Delta Connection, or American Eagle, including service out of their hubs and focus cities. It provides approximately 550 flights per day as American Eagle. It provides approximately 250 flights per day as Delta Connection. It provides approximately 300 flights per day as United Express.

