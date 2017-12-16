Allegiance Bancshares Inc (ABTX) Director Paul Michael Mann Sells 4,195 Shares of Stock

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Paul Michael Mann sold 4,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $169,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Paul Michael Mann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 4th, Paul Michael Mann sold 4,100 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $165,640.00.
Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ ABTX) traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $39.45. 72,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $500.24, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 2.33. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $40.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,253,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,506,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 455,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,436,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiance Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
About Allegiance Bancshares
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, Allegiance Bank (the Bank), the Company provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses, professionals and individual customers. In addition to banking during normal business hours, the Company offers extended drive-in hours, automated teller machines (ATMs) and banking by telephone, mail and Internet.
