Allegiance Bancshares Inc (ABTX) Director Paul Michael Mann Sells 4,195 Shares of Stock

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Paul Michael Mann sold 4,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $169,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Michael Mann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Paul Michael Mann sold 4,100 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $165,640.00.

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ ABTX) traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $39.45. 72,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $500.24, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 2.33. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $40.53.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.81 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,253,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,506,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 455,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,436,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiance Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, Allegiance Bank (the Bank), the Company provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses, professionals and individual customers. In addition to banking during normal business hours, the Company offers extended drive-in hours, automated teller machines (ATMs) and banking by telephone, mail and Internet.

