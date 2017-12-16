Algert Global LLC Purchases New Holdings in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 178,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. Algert Global LLC owned 0.12% of Superior Energy Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPN. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 111,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period.

Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE SPN) traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,320,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.23 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Superior Energy Services news, Director Peter D. Kinnear bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $170,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,451.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPN shares. Cowen set a $14.00 target price on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital set a $13.00 target price on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $9.00 price objective on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

