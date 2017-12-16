Alcatel Lucent (ALU) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

Alcatel Lucent (NYSE: ALU) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications & Networking” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Alcatel Lucent to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Alcatel Lucent has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alcatel Lucent’s peers have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alcatel Lucent and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcatel Lucent 14.83% 86.14% 10.96% Alcatel Lucent Competitors -2.32% -8.94% -0.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alcatel Lucent and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcatel Lucent 0 0 0 0 N/A Alcatel Lucent Competitors 392 2537 4105 167 2.56

As a group, “Communications & Networking” companies have a potential upside of 13.31%. Given Alcatel Lucent’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alcatel Lucent has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alcatel Lucent and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alcatel Lucent N/A N/A 43.38 Alcatel Lucent Competitors $3.31 billion $373.34 million -169.97

Alcatel Lucent’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alcatel Lucent. Alcatel Lucent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of shares of all “Communications & Networking” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Communications & Networking” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Alcatel Lucent

Alcatel Lucent SA is a provider of Internet protocol (IP) networking, ultra-broadband access and cloud technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments for the networks business. The Ultra Broadband Networks segment consists of Mobile Networks and Fixed Networks business groups. The IP Networks and Applications segment consists of Internet protocol (IP)/Optical Networks and Applications and Analytics business groups. Its other segment consists of businesses run as separate operations (Alcatel Submarine Networks and Radio Frequency Systems (RFS)). The Company offers a range of solutions, including Communications and collaboration, IP Core Routing, IP/optical integration, long term evolution (LTE) Ultra-Broadband, Software-defined networking and Vplus. The Company offers a range of consulting, managed, maintenance and professional services, including Bell Labs Consulting and Build, Operate and Manage (BOM) Solution for Mobility Networks. The main shareholder is Nokia.

