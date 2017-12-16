Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Insider Rick M. Mcconnell Sells 48,369 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 48,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $2,748,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,702.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ AKAM) traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.76. 9,147,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,073. The stock has a market cap of $9,601.05, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $71.64.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.66 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Vetr downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.07 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

