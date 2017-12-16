Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATSG. BidaskClub cut Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen set a $27.00 price objective on Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

In other news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,952 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 6,750 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $161,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,262 shares of company stock valued at $579,748 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth $168,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth $262,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,363.33, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.96. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.13 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 16.62% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) is a holding company. The Company provides airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) for specified cargo operations.

