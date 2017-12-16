Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.12

News articles about Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aimmune Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.7254637566261 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) opened at $34.21 on Friday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $38.86.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. sell-side analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Susan E. Barrowcliffe sold 20,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 1,906 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $73,685.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,906 shares in the company, valued at $73,685.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,533,100 in the last 90 days. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a therapeutic approach, including the development of product candidates, for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s therapeutic approach, which it refers to as Characterized Oral Desensitization Immunotherapy (CODIT), is a system designed to desensitize patients to food allergens using characterized biologic products, defined treatment protocols and support services.

