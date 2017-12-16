AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) Shares Down 6.3%

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) shares were down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 708,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,007,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEZS shares. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on AEterna Zentaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on AEterna Zentaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AEterna Zentaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AEterna Zentaris stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 451.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of AEterna Zentaris worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing treatments in oncology, endocrinology and women’s health. The Company operates through the biopharmaceutical segment. The Company is engaged in drug development activities and in the promotion of products for others.

