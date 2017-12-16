Aecon Group Inc (ARE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Aecon Group (ARE) traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 233,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,867. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$14.13 and a 52-week high of C$20.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial cut Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$20.37 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC cut Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$20.37 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Desjardins raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$20.37 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$20.50 to C$20.37 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.21.

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in asphalt production and aggregates, municipal construction, commercial site design, and material engineering and design activities.

