Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $675,000 Position in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 111.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Mondelez International by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,871,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,709,000 after buying an additional 4,821,400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 8,492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,136,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after buying an additional 4,088,329 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in Mondelez International by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 19,950,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,196,000 after buying an additional 3,086,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,573,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,031,000 after buying an additional 2,975,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,631,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,971,000 after buying an additional 2,720,253 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lewis W. K. Booth bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) opened at $43.38 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $63,914.97, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

