Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at National Bank Financial

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB cut their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$10.75 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.92.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE AAV) opened at C$4.85 on Wednesday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of C$4.84 and a 52-week high of C$9.37.

In other news, insider Andy Mah sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total transaction of C$120,150.00. Also, insider Donald Craig Blackwood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total value of C$82,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $240,232.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. is an intermediate natural gas and liquids development and production company. The Company is engaged in the business of natural gas exploitation, development, acquisition and production in the Province of Alberta. The Company focuses on the development of Montney resource play at Glacier, Alberta in Western Canada.

