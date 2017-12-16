Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Stake Raised by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Advance Auto Parts worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,966,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,186,000 after purchasing an additional 185,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,519 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,922,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,808 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,535,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,494,000 after purchasing an additional 430,733 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,692,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,901,000 after purchasing an additional 149,741 shares during the period.

Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) opened at $100.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,404.58, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. Advance Auto Parts Inc has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $177.50.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.32.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive aftermarket parts in North America, serving do-it-for-me (Professional) and do-it-yourself (DIY), customers. The Company’s stores and branches offer a selection of brand name, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and private label automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles and light and heavy duty trucks.

