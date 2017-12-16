Acxiom (ACXM) & Verifone Systems (PAY) Critical Analysis

Acxiom (NASDAQ: ACXM) and Verifone Systems (NYSE:PAY) are both mid-cap technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Acxiom and Verifone Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acxiom -1.31% 2.61% 1.59% Verifone Systems -9.29% 13.52% 4.48%

98.0% of Acxiom shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Acxiom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Verifone Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Acxiom and Verifone Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acxiom 0 0 3 0 3.00 Verifone Systems 1 12 3 0 2.13

Acxiom currently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.51%. Verifone Systems has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.47%. Given Acxiom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Acxiom is more favorable than Verifone Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Acxiom has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verifone Systems has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acxiom and Verifone Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acxiom $880.25 million 2.48 $4.10 million ($0.15) -183.80 Verifone Systems $1.87 billion 1.09 -$9.28 million ($1.55) -11.79

Acxiom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verifone Systems. Acxiom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verifone Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Acxiom beats Verifone Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acxiom Company Profile

Acxiom Corporation (Acxiom) is a technology and enablement services company. The Company operates through three business segments: Marketing Services, Audience Solutions, and Connectivity. The Company’s Marketing Services segment helps clients to unify data at individual level. The Audience Solutions segment helps clients to validate the accuracy of their people-based data, enhance it with additional insight and keep it up to date, enabling clients to reach desired audiences with relevant messages. The Connectivity segment activates data and makes it portable across the open marketing ecosystem. The Company serves a global client base from locations in the United States, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The Company’s client base includes organizations in these regions across industry verticals, including financial, insurance and investment services, automotive, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit and government.

Verifone Systems Company Profile

VeriFone Systems, Inc. offers payments and commerce solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supplying a range of payment solutions and complementary services. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale (POS) that enable various forms of commerce. The Company’s segments include Verifone Systems and Verifone Services. The Verifone Systems segment delivers point of sale electronic payment devices that run the operating systems, security and encryption software, and certified payment software for both payments and commerce. The Verifone Services segment delivers device-related leasing and maintenance, payment transaction routing and reporting, and commerce based services, such as advertising on digital screens. The Company operates in various sectors, such as financial services, retail, petroleum, restaurant, hospitality, taxi, transportation and healthcare.

