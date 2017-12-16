ABM Industries (ABM) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $36.89 and last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 595800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.83.

The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 971.57%.

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price target on shares of ABM Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In related news, SVP Dean A. Chin sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $37,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Lee Thomas H Partners LP acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth $188,691,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 65.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,235,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,544,000 after buying an additional 489,875 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 1,079.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 455,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,916,000 after buying an additional 416,959 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 1,354.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 301,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 281,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2,849.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.80.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated is a provider of integrated facility solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Janitorial, Facility Services, Parking, Building & Energy Solutions, and other. Its Janitorial segment provides a range of cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities and transportation hubs.

