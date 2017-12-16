AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Insider Laura J. Schumacher Sells 145,510 Shares

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 145,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $14,072,272.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,189,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $153,736.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $98.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.80% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $544,418,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in AbbVie by 137.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,854,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,989,000 after buying an additional 4,550,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,920,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,409,000 after buying an additional 3,706,941 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1,949.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,833,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,967,000 after buying an additional 3,646,510 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in AbbVie by 35.7% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,704,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,233,000 after buying an additional 3,340,038 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Societe Generale upped their target price on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.96.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

