58.com (WUBA) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. 58.com earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the information services provider an impact score of 46.4825842607975 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

58.com (NYSE WUBA) traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $69.25. 2,739,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,125.31, a PE ratio of 93.39 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 58.com has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $79.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WUBA. Citigroup raised shares of 58.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of 58.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, raised shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About 58.com

58.com Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business consists of its online classifieds and listing platforms. Its online classifieds and listings platforms enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information and conduct business in China. These platforms include 58, Ganji and Anjuke.

