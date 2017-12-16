58.com (WUBA) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. 58.com earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the information services provider an impact score of 46.4825842607975 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.
58.com (NYSE WUBA) traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $69.25. 2,739,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,125.31, a PE ratio of 93.39 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 58.com has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $79.79.
About 58.com
58.com Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business consists of its online classifieds and listing platforms. Its online classifieds and listings platforms enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information and conduct business in China. These platforms include 58, Ganji and Anjuke.
