5,602 Shares in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO) Purchased by Visionary Asset Management Inc.

Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd in the second quarter valued at $443,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 282,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 580.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 167,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 142,504 shares during the period. Wilshire Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilshire Associates Inc now owns 166,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 402,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,542,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO) traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,420,000 shares. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $45.84.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

