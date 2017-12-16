4,407 Shares in Chubb Ltd (CB) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chubb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 5,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $2,534,781.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 18,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.22, for a total value of $2,814,355.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,420,171.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,195 shares of company stock valued at $10,478,345. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chubb Ltd ( NYSE CB ) opened at $148.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67,832.12, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $127.15 and a 52 week high of $156.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 12.15%. Chubb’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.09.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

