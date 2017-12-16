4,242 Shares in MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,242 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in MAXIMUS by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in MAXIMUS by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in MAXIMUS by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in MAXIMUS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in MAXIMUS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE MMS) traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.32. 642,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,719. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a one year low of $51.74 and a one year high of $72.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,612.32, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.66%.

In other MAXIMUS news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $89,725.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,870.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bruce Caswell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $506,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 35,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,005.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,717 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,735 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MAXIMUS in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services agencies. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, Health Services and Human Services. The U.S. Federal Services segment provides BPS and program management for large government programs, independent health review and appeals services for both the United States Federal Government, and state-based programs and technology solutions for civilian federal programs.

