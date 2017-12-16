$392.70 Million in Sales Expected for People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to post sales of $392.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for People's United Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $388.40 million to $398.30 million. People's United Financial reported sales of $331.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People's United Financial will report full-year sales of $392.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover People's United Financial.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. People's United Financial had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People's United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of People's United Financial in a research note on Sunday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of People's United Financial in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

In related news, insider Sara M. Longobardi sold 43,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $811,646.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet M. Hansen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $205,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,417.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 736,338 shares of company stock valued at $14,001,764 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in People's United Financial by 4,150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in People's United Financial by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in People's United Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in People's United Financial by 1,408.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in People's United Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.81. 9,445,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,053. People's United Financial has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $6,405.65, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About People's United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company of People’s United Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

