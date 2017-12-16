$3.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. (AMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings of $3.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05. Ameriprise Financial Services posted earnings per share of $2.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $12.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $12.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $13.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial Services.

Ameriprise Financial Services (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Ameriprise Financial Services had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial Services in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial Services from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $149.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.20.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 7,329 shares of Ameriprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $1,242,045.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,334.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,428 shares of Ameriprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.07, for a total transaction of $391,077.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,981,033.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,649 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,637. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial Services by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial Services by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial Services by 10,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial Services (NYSE:AMP) traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.93. 1,248,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,765. Ameriprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $109.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24,475.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

About Ameriprise Financial Services

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a financial services company that offers financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. The Company operates in five segments: Advice & Wealth Management; Asset Management; Annuities; Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Company uses Ameriprise Financial as its enterprise brand, as well as the name of its advisor network and certain of its retail products and services.

