22,209 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.8% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.7% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fis Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 68.5% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $53,988.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.65. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.51.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 440.00%.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.07.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

