20,759 Shares in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE KMI) opened at $17.93 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40,040.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $23.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.97.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

