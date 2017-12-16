1,285 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,239,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,161,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,594 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2,889.7% in the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,035,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,178,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after acquiring an additional 859,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,091,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,130,000 after acquiring an additional 348,554 shares during the last quarter.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) opened at $87.56 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $71.34 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $10,912.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $284.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.71%.

In related news, EVP James Overturf sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $106,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,844,615. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $30,677.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,468.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,733 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $93.00 price target on Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/1285-shares-in-extra-space-storage-inc-exr-acquired-by-fieldpoint-private-securities-llc.html.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties located throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: rental operations; tenant reinsurance, and property management, acquisition and development.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.