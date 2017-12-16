11,788 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Purchased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 42,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 135,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 211,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,842,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA IWM) traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,360,000 shares. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

