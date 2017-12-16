$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.94. Science Applications International also posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Several analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.88.

Science Applications International ( SAIC ) traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.63. 1,129,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,368. The stock has a market cap of $3,257.05, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $60.21 and a 12-month high of $89.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

In other news, COO Nazzic S. Keene sold 18,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,292,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. GLG Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. The Company provides its services primarily to the United States Government, including the Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community and federal civilian agencies.

