-$0.24 EPS Expected for Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.29). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calithera Biosciences.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 million.

CALA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Calithera Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 576,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $9,008,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $168,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,994,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,149. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “-$0.24 EPS Expected for Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) This Quarter” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/0-24-eps-expected-for-calithera-biosciences-inc-cala-this-quarter.html.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor and immune cell targets that control key metabolic pathways in the tumor microenvironment. It is engaged in developing agents that take advantage of the metabolic requirements of tumor cells and cancer-fighting immune cells, such as cytotoxic T-cells.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.