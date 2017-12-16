$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.17. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VCRA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE VCRA) traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.67. 395,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,558. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $62,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $158,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $546,960. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 908,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,509,000 after buying an additional 344,545 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,424,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,633,000 after buying an additional 236,941 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,893,000 after buying an additional 198,324 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $5,666,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,364,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,037,000 after buying an additional 138,100 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA) This Quarter” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/0-15-earnings-per-share-expected-for-vocera-communications-inc-vcra-this-quarter.html.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s segments include Product and Service. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience, Vocera Engage integration platform, smartphone applications and its Experience Innovation Network.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.