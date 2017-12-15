Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) PT Set at CHF 335 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 335 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZURN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 335 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 290 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Macquarie set a CHF 243 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a CHF 304 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Commerzbank set a CHF 285 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 303.38.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) opened at CHF 300.50 on Monday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 306.90.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

