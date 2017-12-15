Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Position Increased by Jana Partners LLC

Jana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,662,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 662,497 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for 11.2% of Jana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jana Partners LLC owned about 2.30% of Zimmer Biomet worth $545,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $112,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $117,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.05.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc ( ZBH ) traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.82. 1,289,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,984.75, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $133.49.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

