Zacks Investment Research Lowers Glu Mobile (GLUU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on GLUU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Capital set a $4.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.97.

Shares of Glu Mobile ( NASDAQ GLUU ) traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.52. 6,470,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 29.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric R. Ludwig sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $587,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric R. Ludwig sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $128,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,196,422 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,591. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 125.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 19.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 43.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 4.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 119,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes and markets a portfolio of mobile games. The Company develops and publishes a portfolio of mobile games designed to appeal to a cross section of the users of smartphones and tablet devices. Its portfolio of mobile games is spread across various genres, including Fashion and Celebrity, Food, Sports and Action, Social Networking and Home.

