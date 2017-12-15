Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aegon (AEG) to Sell

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

AEG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $4.60 price target for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aegon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.43.

Shares of Aegon ( NYSE:AEG ) traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,939. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,668.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Aegon announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback 51,860,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 25.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,296,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,800 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aegon in the second quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Aegon in the second quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Aegon by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,565,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,209,000 after buying an additional 525,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Aegon by 40.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 961,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 275,244 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. (Aegon) is an international life insurance, pensions and asset management company. The Company’s segments include the Americas, which includes the United States, Mexico and Brazil; the Netherlands; the United Kingdom; Central & Eastern Europe; Spain & Portugal; Asia, and Aegon Asset Management.

