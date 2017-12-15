Zacks Investment Research Lowers Acxiom (ACXM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Acxiom provides solutions that make it easier for marketers to deliver relevant messages at scale and tie those messages back to actual results. Acxiom is gaining on robust performance from the Connectivity segment. With continued solid contributions from LiveRamp, the company is striving to improve the functionality of its products across all channels and devices. IdentityLink has gained significant traction within a short-span of time, which improves company's growth prospects. Acxiom recently partnered with 4INFO aimed at generating location-specific target audience segments. We believe that the recent partnership will add another feather in Acxiom’s cap. Moreover, expanding customer base is significantly positive in our view. Nevertheless, we note that the company operates in a competitive landscape that is becoming more complex with low barriers to entry. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Acxiom in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Acxiom in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acxiom in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.33.

Acxiom ( NASDAQ:ACXM ) traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 296,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,921. The stock has a market cap of $2,190.00, a PE ratio of 114.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Acxiom has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $225.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.05 million. Acxiom had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Acxiom will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Acxiom by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 103,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Acxiom by 414.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 71,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acxiom by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $210,046,000 after buying an additional 22,593 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Acxiom by 35.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 191,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Acxiom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,391,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,050,000 after buying an additional 107,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Acxiom Company Profile

Acxiom Corporation (Acxiom) is a technology and enablement services company. The Company operates through three business segments: Marketing Services, Audience Solutions, and Connectivity. The Company’s Marketing Services segment helps clients to unify data at individual level. The Audience Solutions segment helps clients to validate the accuracy of their people-based data, enhance it with additional insight and keep it up to date, enabling clients to reach desired audiences with relevant messages.

