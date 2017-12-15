Zacks: Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT) Given $23.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 170 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 148.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 43.7% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 21,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 76.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at about $558,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ EBMT) opened at $20.90 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $104.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/zacks-eagle-bancorp-montana-inc-ebmt-given-23-00-average-target-price-by-analysts.html.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana (the Bank). The Bank is a Montana-chartered commercial bank. The Bank has equity investments in Certified Development Entities, which have received allocations of New Markets Tax Credits (NMTC). The Company offers wealth management services at its locations through financial advisors employed by the Bank.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.