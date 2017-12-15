Zacks: Aradigm Corporation (ARDM) Given $10.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ:ARDM) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aradigm an industry rank of 107 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARDM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $7.50) on shares of Aradigm in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aradigm stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ:ARDM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Aradigm at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aradigm (ARDM) traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. 203,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.59. Aradigm has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

Aradigm (NASDAQ:ARDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter. Aradigm had a negative net margin of 118.37% and a negative return on equity of 665.03%. analysts anticipate that Aradigm will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aradigm

Aradigm Corporation is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment and prevention of severe respiratory diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Pulmaquin inhaled ciprofloxacin, which is in Phase III clinical trials. It offers AERx pulmonary drug delivery platform and other technologies.

