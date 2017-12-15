Zacks: Analysts Set $18.00 Target Price for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.23 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Financial Northwest an industry rank of 96 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFNW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

First Financial Northwest ( FFNW ) traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.62. 58,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,439. The firm has a market cap of $170.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.32. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc (First Financial Northwest) is a holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the Bank). The Bank primarily serves the greater Puget Sound region of King and to a lesser extent, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap Counties, Washington through its full-service banking office located in Renton, Washington and branch office in Mill Creek, Washington.

