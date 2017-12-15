Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Cowen set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 8,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $188,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO J Brendan Herron sold 11,063 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $265,069.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,063 shares of company stock worth $571,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,784.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.95. 887,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,005. The company has a market cap of $1,256.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/zacks-analysts-anticipate-hannon-armstrong-sustainable-infrastructure-capital-inc-hasi-to-post-0-32-earnings-per-share.html.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc makes debt and equity investments in sustainable infrastructure, including energy efficiency and renewable energy. The Company focuses on providing preferred or senior level capital to sponsors and obligors for assets that generate long-term, recurring and predictable cash flows.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.