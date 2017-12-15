Yellowstone Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,009 BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF)

Yellowstone Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MVF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 53.7% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 39.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.73. 79,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,436. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $10.11.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0014 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Yellowstone Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,009 BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/yellowstone-partners-llc-buys-shares-of-12009-blackrock-munivest-fund-inc-mvf.html.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.