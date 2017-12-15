Yamana Gold (AUY) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Yamana Gold earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.1477243385386 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Yamana Gold (NYSE AUY) traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,874,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,979,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2,333.31, a P/E ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.64. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently -5.00%.

AUY has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Securities set a $4.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.54.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc is a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. The Company’s segments include Chapada mine in Brazil; El Penon mine in Chile; Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; Gualcamayo mine in Argentina; Minera Florida mine in Chile; Jacobina mine in Brazil; Brio Gold Inc (Brio Gold), and Corporate and other.

