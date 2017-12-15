Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS reissued a buy rating and issued a $174.00 price target (up previously from $149.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.05.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) opened at $165.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17,060.00, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.73. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $166.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The casino operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 132.96% and a net margin of 6.24%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

In other news, EVP Kimmarie Sinatra sold 20,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $3,161,463.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,509,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin V. Shoemaker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.74, for a total value of $2,276,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,907,641.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,055 shares of company stock worth $14,629,975 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,068 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,525 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,260,248 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $169,024,000 after purchasing an additional 339,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

