World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. World Wrestling Entertainment earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.515320598398 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.01. 1,225,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,460.00, a PE ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $32.38.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.19 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 17.05%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. FBN Securities cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, SVP Blake Timothy Bilstad sold 1,801 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $47,546.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (WWE) is an integrated media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments are Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, WWE Studios, and Corporate and Other. The Company is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels, including its WWE Network, television rights agreements, pay-per-view event programming, live events, feature films, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

