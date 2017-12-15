Workday Inc (WDAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.45.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Workday from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Workday from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $1,369,863.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Peek sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $163,822.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,514,120 shares of company stock worth $160,933,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Workday by 17.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Workday by 9.3% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 18.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 34,266 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Workday by 338.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 49,483 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Workday by 35.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday (WDAY) traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.47. 6,458,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,531. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Workday has a 1-year low of $65.79 and a 1-year high of $116.89.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.05 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. As part of its applications, the Company provides embedded analytics that capture the content and context of everyday business events, facilitating informed decision-making from wherever users are working.

