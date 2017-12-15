William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO)

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) – William Blair upped their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aduro BioTech in a report issued on Tuesday. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADRO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Aduro BioTech ( NASDAQ:ADRO ) traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. 1,022,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,800. Aduro BioTech has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 39.28% and a negative net margin of 548.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 275,295 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,382,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,617,000 after buying an additional 48,840 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Aduro BioTech news, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $130,544.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,955.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Blaine Templeman sold 2,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $32,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,142 shares of company stock worth $2,337,732. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro Biotech, Inc is an immunotherapy company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that manage the treatment of various diseases, including cancer. The Company’s product candidates from its Live, Attenuated, Double-Deleted (LADD) Listeria monocytogenes, Stimulator of Interferon Genes Pathway Activator, and B-select monoclonal antibody platforms are designed to stimulate and/or regulate innate and adaptive immune responses, either as single agents or in combination with conventional therapies, as well as other immunotherapies.

