WGL (WGL) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.03

Media headlines about WGL (NYSE:WGL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WGL earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.4458764938965 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of WGL (WGL) traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.86. The stock had a trading volume of 600,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,668. WGL has a fifty-two week low of $73.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,409.13, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. WGL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded WGL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded WGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th.

WGL Holdings, Inc (WGL) is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Regulated Utility segment consists of Washington Gas Light Company, which provides regulated gas distribution services to end use customers and natural gas transportation services to an unaffiliated natural gas distribution company and Hampshire Gas Company, which provides regulated interstate natural gas storage services.

