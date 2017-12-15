WFG Advisors LP Has $1.50 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

WFG Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 24.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 545,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,076,000 after buying an additional 107,475 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 47.0% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 60.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,029,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Louis C. Camilleri sold 108,979 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $11,811,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Sunday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE PM) traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.68. 4,648,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,712. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.90 and a fifty-two week high of $123.55. The company has a market capitalization of $168,118.67, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.11). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

