Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Holdings Reduced by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up approximately 4.2% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Solaris Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WY. Stephens began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, September 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Rhonda D. Hunter sold 23,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $843,149.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,904.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rick R. Holley sold 227,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $7,968,302.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,623 shares of company stock worth $10,452,392. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE WY) traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,582. The company has a market capitalization of $26,992.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $36.92.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company is a timber, land and forest products company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or controlled 13.1 million acres of timberlands, primarily in the United States, and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. The Company’s segments include Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products.

