Westwater Resources (WWR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Westwater Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.6282638059946 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Westwater Resources (WWR) remained flat at $$1.11 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 582,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,588. Westwater Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Westwater Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources Inc, formerly Uranium Resources, Inc, is engaged in developing energy-related metals. As of December 16, 2016, the Company had developed land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah in preparation for exploration and development of any resources that may be discovered there.

