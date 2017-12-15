Western Digital (WDC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WDC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, September 25th. Summit Redstone reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of Western Digital (WDC) opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $24,186.47, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.10. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $66.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael D. Cordano sold 9,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $834,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,403.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Cordano sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $123,117.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,143. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 28.9% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $94,396,000 after acquiring an additional 76,581 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 16.6% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Western Digital by 44.7% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 10,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Western Digital by 15.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 332,305 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,442,000 after acquiring an additional 44,752 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/western-digital-wdc-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-cowen.html.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.