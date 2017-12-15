Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.94 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

In other news, Director Henry T. Denero sold 4,097 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $352,219.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,398.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark P. Long sold 4,467 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $393,676.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,042 shares of company stock worth $2,116,143 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $94,396,000 after buying an additional 76,581 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 44.7% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 10,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 332,305 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,442,000 after buying an additional 44,752 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 25.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,450,391 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $128,523,000 after buying an additional 124,510 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital (NASDAQ WDC) opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $66.80 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $24,186.47, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

