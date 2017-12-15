Westar Energy Inc (WR) Position Increased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Westar Energy Inc (NYSE:WR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of Westar Energy worth $14,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Westar Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 221,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,742,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Westar Energy by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,681,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,148,000 after buying an additional 1,227,431 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Westar Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Westar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in Westar Energy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 32,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Westar Energy alerts:

Westar Energy Inc (NYSE WR) traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.99. 821,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7,864.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.42. Westar Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $57.50.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $794.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.96 million. Westar Energy had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Westar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Westar Energy Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Westar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Westar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $58.00 price target on shares of Westar Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Westar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

In other news, VP Kevin L. Kongs sold 2,000 shares of Westar Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $108,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 3,000 shares of Westar Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $163,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,312. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Westar Energy Inc (WR) Position Increased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/westar-energy-inc-wr-position-increased-by-asset-management-one-co-ltd.html.

Westar Energy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc is an electric utility. The Company provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services. The Company provides these services in central and northeastern Kansas, including the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina and Hutchinson. Its subsidiary, Kansas Gas and Electric Company (KGE), provides these services in south-central and southeastern Kansas, including the city of Wichita.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westar Energy Inc (NYSE:WR).

Receive News & Ratings for Westar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.